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Dr. Pamela Popper on COVID 19
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117 views • July 29, 2020
Almost everyone knows that the fatality rate and even the infection rate of COVID-19 is outrageously exaggerated. If there is any lingering doubt in your mind about this, Dr. Pamela Popper's latest additions to the existing mountain of evidence should dispel it.
The second part of her analysis is even more important because it deals with what lies ahead, and that reveals the motive for faking the pandemic in the first place. This is one clear-headed and fearless lady.
The second part of her analysis is even more important because it deals with what lies ahead, and that reveals the motive for faking the pandemic in the first place. This is one clear-headed and fearless lady.
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