Testifying of his Power| Anna's Testimony

A testimony is an encouragement for the testifier and also for those who hears.
Here is a synopsis of a life story that could have glorified the enemy but for Jesus - Hallelujah!!
Listen as God stepped in and refined gold from dross - a blessing awaits you as you listen.
Remember if you want to encourage my guest to drop a comment below.