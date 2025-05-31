BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Christ hiding in the old star maps, renamed Boots?
Mental Health
Mental Health
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 19 hours ago

I had life changing events when I traveled over seas to Greece, Patmos Island, Samos Island and Italy. I came back to the USA and angry demonic War forces were waiting to attack me. In the Church world view they call it Dark Night of the Soul in Western Medicine it is labeled delusional, or Psychosis and in East Enlightenment. But what was given in the process of the fight is things hiding in plain sight in America to break the Fog of the ongoing war over the truth. This was a 19 year process to learn about the star maps to understand the message. This is not astrology as practiced, it is finding the Hero's stories in the stars. Because my health is failing and Trump is nearing the world to MAD, I decided to give this to others to investigate the evidence.

Keywords
christconstellationsstar mapscprophecysecrets in the sky
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy