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FULL SHOW: Biden Announces Plan To Drain U.S. Oil Reserves After He Already Shutdown U.S. Pipelines
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170 views • November 24, 2021
The evidence that the Biden administration is openly sabotaging the United States energy production and now storage is proven again, as he is now dipping into the emergency oil reserves to compensate for his record low approval rating because of record high gas prices. The implications of this and dangers are explained by Owen Shroyer. Donald Trump also releases a statement in response. Cara Castronuova joins to break down an exclusive news story she has relating to one of the dead from January 6th. Owen gives the latest on the Maxwell trial. Callers weigh in on the topics of the day.
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