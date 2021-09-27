RFB : This Explains a lot of whats happening to us now. #dwave #tsunamiofdemons

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This has kind of fallen out of view, BUT its still is either happening or has happened and to me it explains why 9 out of 10 people are caught up in this spell.
order while you can: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-richie-from-boston-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/R7mvBdIFd2LJ/
Richie From Boston