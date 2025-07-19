BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scientists Discover "Parasitic Entities" in Brains of Jabbed - Media Blackout
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
232 views • 23 hours ago

A world-renowned microbiologist has just dropped a chilling bombshell: the neurological damage caused by the COVID mRNA shots is far worse than previously known, and billions of vaccinated brains have lost intelligence and willpower.

For years, experts have warned that nanotech inside the vaccines was interfering with brain function, disrupting neural pathways tied to critical thinking. But now, there's something even more disturbing.

A new discovery: maggot-like organisms, foreign, parasitic entities - are being found in the brain tissue of vaccinated individuals. According to microbiologists, billions are already be affected… and the fallout will only accelerate from here.



