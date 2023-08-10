Rapper Lil Tay (14) has died unexpectedly (Aug'23)

10 Aug 2023

Lil Tay, a young and controversial rapper and influencer whose real name was Claire Hope, has died at the age of 14. Lil Tay’s family confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram, also revealing her older brother, Jason Tian, died as well. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are still under investigation.

Internet sensation Lil Tay has died at the age of 14. The details surrounding her unexpected death are under investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, rose to fame in 2018.

@liltay/instagram

@liltay/instagram

© Radar Online

Her family announced the news on Wednesday, posting her death on social media while revealing that Lil Tay's brother had also recently passed. His death is under investigation, too, the statement said.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the post, shared on Lil Tay's Instagram read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the statement continued.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/double-death-shocker-rapper-lil-tay-14-and-brother-dead-police-launch-investigation/ar-AA1f1iW4

https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/lil-tay-dead-at-15-rapper-s-instagram-states-but-her-father-couldn-t-say-if-it-was-true/ar-AA1f1A0A?cvid=e97e4ac570a0436780be26acd8ef630a&ei=40

Mirrored - Sudden Death

