What is Your End Game? The Only Hope and Solution for Humanity.

In this video, I talk about the purpose of life and whether it’s really all about making tons of money. If you're a billionaire and think your wealth will protect you, it actually puts a big target on your back. Your money is sitting in the banks, controlled by the people who built the banking system, and they know everything about you—where your money is, who you are, and where you are.

What’s coming next is Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which will allow them to control how you spend your money, what you spend it on, and even how much you can use. It doesn’t matter if you have billions—there will still be restrictions, whether it’s because of a pandemic or climate change regulations. They have plans for us, and that includes 15-minute cities. Basically, these are like convenient little areas where everything is within 15 minutes, but they’re more like prisons. If you try to leave that zone, nothing works, and AI will track you down.

So, what’s the solution? It’s all about humanity coming together. The only real way forward is through unity, and the best way to do that is through a worldwide Kingdom and Empire of David, built on shared principles—like treating others how you’d want to be treated. It’s not about control or dominance; it’s about aligning nations under common values, ending endless wars, corruption, and exploitation, especially in Africa. We have a plan to unify Africa and flip the script, making Africa one of the most powerful places in the world overnight.

For the U.S., I believe the federal government needs to go, and we should return to the Continental Congress. This would bring America back to its roots and restore its strength. States would take charge, and national security would be handled by the states' National Guards. The current federal system is broken and corrupt, and this approach would bring about a beautiful resurgence for America.

I invite you to join me in this vision—this movement guided by God to restore unity, love, and shared principles. Let’s rise together. Thank you!