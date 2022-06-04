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성령의 음성 분별법 #2 , 미혹의 시대, 마귀의 활동, 미혹된 교회와 성도들
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8 views • June 04, 2022
지금 이 시대에 너무나도 많은 성령의 음성을 듣는다는 사람들이 있습니다. 자신 안에서 말하는 것처럼 들리는 이 음성이 과연 성령이신가, 마귀인가에 대한 분별력을 이야기합니다. 이 시대는 이미 악하고 음란하며, 또한 거의 모든 족속에 복음이 들어간 상태로 마귀는 자기의 떄가 얼마 남지 않은 줄 알고 많은 사람들을 속이기 위해 성도들에게 성령의 음성으로 가장하여 접근해 오고 그 미혹당한 사람들을 이용하기 위해 양의 탈을 쓴 늑대로 활동하고 있습니다. 깨어 일어나십시오! 성령의 음성 분별법,마귀의 음성,내 자신의 음성,마귀의 정체,예수님의 예언,많은 사람이 미혹되리라는 성경 말씀,하나님,예수님,예수님의 재림,심판,마지막때,부활,휴거,성령님,성령으로 가장한 마귀,그림자 정부,일루미나티,프리메이슨,사탄,사탄의 정체,외계인,성경에서 이야기하는 외계인,창세기의 비밀,뱀의 자식,랩틸리안,드라코니안,용,짐승 Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic의 음악
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