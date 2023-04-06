Mudslide, Food Poisoned, Derailed Trains & Russian Predictions

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 6, 2023
Today Pastor Stan brings a dream called “The Mudslide”, explaining the financial difficulty coming to our Nation. We also discuss the biggest layoffs yet in 2023, how our food products are being poisoned, how “new” chickens are grown in labs to feed us and how Russian President Dmitry Medvedev predicts what will happen in 2023 around the World.
00:00 - Mudslide
09:25 - Biggest Layoff in 2023
13:53 - Metal in Products Food Recalled
16:03 - Lab Grown Chicken
18:12 - Poisoning of Food Begins this Month
19:54 - 25 Cars of Train Derail
23:05 - Russian Predictions
29:13 - Get Prepared
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