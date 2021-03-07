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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-03-2021 WEF's Censorship Agenda Continues
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100 views • July 03, 2021
The WEF as part of agenda 21/2030 will take full control over the internet. The question remains if they will shut it down and reboot it under their control or if they will continue the slow takeover and censoring of all who fight them. Either way they are moving towards the control and it seems the time is here for the total takeover.
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Article Links:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/global-framework-regulate-harmful-online-content/
https://reclaimthenet.org/world-economic-forum-makes-censorship/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/cancel-culture/big-tech-cracks-down-mrna-vaccine-pioneer-who-warns-about-their-risks
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/global-framework-regulate-harmful-online-content/
https://reclaimthenet.org/world-economic-forum-makes-censorship/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/cancel-culture/big-tech-cracks-down-mrna-vaccine-pioneer-who-warns-about-their-risks
Thumbnail Link:
https://dissidentsignposts.org/uploads/s/i/v/q/ivqvdwfeguyr/img/autocrop/c97b13b65dd97d28d3badbe0076ee44b.jpg
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