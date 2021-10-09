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How to Create a Domestic Terrorist
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60 views • October 09, 2021
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It makes perfect sense to be angry at the government. It might even be what "they" want. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian, which makes people angry, increases suicide, drug addiction, mental illness, and yes, domestic terrorism.
If the government can ruin so many lives that people turn to terrorism, then they can round up all the "deplorables" they always wanted to get rid of anyway.
If you become violent, they win. The government is basically good as one thing: violence. So don't play on their turf-- don't allow them to define the battlefield.
Don't become violent, however hard the government makes your life.
Instead, turn to building a parallel economy-- competing institutions that will not only help you and other to rely less on government, but should turn you a profit in the process, for providing such valuable goods and services.
How the Government Literally Drives People Insane: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrcfwbrP0bE&;t=554s
'Domestic Terrorism' Fears Will Be Used To Justify Increased Snooping and Harassment: https://reason.com/2021/09/22/domestic-terrorism-fears-will-be-used-to-justify-increased-snooping-and-harassment/
New Study Finds Growing Number Of Young People Suffering From Climate Change Anxiety: https://miami.cbslocal.com/2021/09/22/climate-change-anxiety-study/
New government program helps you snitch on your family members: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/new-government-program-helps-you-snitch-on-your-family-members-32980/
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/06/15/background-press-call-by-senior-administration-officials-on-the-national-strategy-for-countering-domestic-terrorism/
FBI informants had bigger role in Whitmer kidnap plot than thought: report: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fbi-informants-bigger-role-whitmer-kidnap-plot
Justice Department Addresses Violent Threats Against School Officials and Teachers: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-addresses-violent-threats-against-school-officials-and-teachers
It makes perfect sense to be angry at the government. It might even be what "they" want. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian, which makes people angry, increases suicide, drug addiction, mental illness, and yes, domestic terrorism.
If the government can ruin so many lives that people turn to terrorism, then they can round up all the "deplorables" they always wanted to get rid of anyway.
If you become violent, they win. The government is basically good as one thing: violence. So don't play on their turf-- don't allow them to define the battlefield.
Don't become violent, however hard the government makes your life.
Instead, turn to building a parallel economy-- competing institutions that will not only help you and other to rely less on government, but should turn you a profit in the process, for providing such valuable goods and services.
How the Government Literally Drives People Insane: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrcfwbrP0bE&;t=554s
'Domestic Terrorism' Fears Will Be Used To Justify Increased Snooping and Harassment: https://reason.com/2021/09/22/domestic-terrorism-fears-will-be-used-to-justify-increased-snooping-and-harassment/
New Study Finds Growing Number Of Young People Suffering From Climate Change Anxiety: https://miami.cbslocal.com/2021/09/22/climate-change-anxiety-study/
New government program helps you snitch on your family members: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/new-government-program-helps-you-snitch-on-your-family-members-32980/
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/06/15/background-press-call-by-senior-administration-officials-on-the-national-strategy-for-countering-domestic-terrorism/
FBI informants had bigger role in Whitmer kidnap plot than thought: report: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fbi-informants-bigger-role-whitmer-kidnap-plot
Justice Department Addresses Violent Threats Against School Officials and Teachers: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-addresses-violent-threats-against-school-officials-and-teachers
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