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The David Knight Show (6October20 Full Show)
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41 views • October 06, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:15 Trump leaves hospital and the media outrage is comical after he talks about stopping the fear and domination of the COVID novel
— 00:30:14 Vaccine death temporarily stops vaccination but…oh, never mind
— 00:36:10 Fraud of COVID tests joins the fraud of pretended vaccine tests
— 00:43:23 Mark Levin censored by Facebook. So where do conservatives draw the line on censorship of God-given rights by corporations?
— 01:04:21 Tony Spell, Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, LA (LTCBR.com), on 7 months of live worship without COVID sickness, government attacks including arrest and the fight over the First Amendment
— 01:28:24 Judge takes teen with asthma away from mom over mask mandate; media cheers
— 01:37:59 Gov Whitmer defiant after Michigan Supreme Court shuts down her extended executive orders, but the power-drunk tyrant vows to continue. Will anyone enforce her unlawful orders?
— 01:55:00 Trump’s replacement of Ginsberg at SCOTUS is jeopardized by COVID testing, but what is the REAL problem with the court?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:15 Trump leaves hospital and the media outrage is comical after he talks about stopping the fear and domination of the COVID novel
— 00:30:14 Vaccine death temporarily stops vaccination but…oh, never mind
— 00:36:10 Fraud of COVID tests joins the fraud of pretended vaccine tests
— 00:43:23 Mark Levin censored by Facebook. So where do conservatives draw the line on censorship of God-given rights by corporations?
— 01:04:21 Tony Spell, Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, LA (LTCBR.com), on 7 months of live worship without COVID sickness, government attacks including arrest and the fight over the First Amendment
— 01:28:24 Judge takes teen with asthma away from mom over mask mandate; media cheers
— 01:37:59 Gov Whitmer defiant after Michigan Supreme Court shuts down her extended executive orders, but the power-drunk tyrant vows to continue. Will anyone enforce her unlawful orders?
— 01:55:00 Trump’s replacement of Ginsberg at SCOTUS is jeopardized by COVID testing, but what is the REAL problem with the court?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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