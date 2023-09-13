The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 90: "5th Generation Warfare with Boone Cutler / General Flynn Vegas 2023 Q&A"

Retired US Army Sgt Boone Cutler reviews "The Citizen's Guide to 5th Generation Warfare" (Caterwaul video credit: GRUNTSTYLE.COM). Also, General Michael Flynn holds a Q&A during the Vegas 2023 ReAwaken America Tour.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.