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"Is Trump mentally stable to lead?" - Rep. Sara Jacobs pressed on Kegsbreath
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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$25B spent, no results: US questions Trump's mental stability amid Iran conflict


During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on April 29, 2026, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced intense questioning about the ongoing US military actions in Iran, now two months in, with direct costs reaching $25 billion.


🧠 Questioning leadership's mental fitness


Democrats raised concerns about Trump’s fitness as Commander in Chief:

◾️ Rep. Sara Jacobs pressed Hegseth: "Is Trump mentally stable to lead?"

◾️ She argued that if Hegseth claimed "winning" outcomes in Iran, his own leadership stability should be questioned.

🪙 Rising costs for US

Rep. Ro Khanna challenged Hegseth on soaring gas and food prices, estimating added annual costs in $5000 per household.

◾️ Hegseth responded: 'What’s the cost of an Iranian nuclear bomb?' — refusing to address domestic economic impacts and accusing Democrats of political gamesmanship.

◾️ Pentagon estimates ~$25B in direct war costs so far, comparing this with previous wars and warning of inflation risks.

☢️ Nuclear threat assessment in question

Hegseth admitted Iran is "slow walking" its nuclear ambitions and is not near acquiring a functional nuke.

◾️ This undermines claims of an imminent nuclear threat, pointing out that the war may be exceeding its original non-proliferation goals.

◾️ The war was fought under the premise of preventing nuclear weapons, yet no functional weapons have been found.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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