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THEY'RE USING "BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS" FOR THE CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS
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272 views • November 29, 2021
THEY'RE USING "BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS" FOR THE CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS
remember the Bio-Attack Readiness Tests with Non-tOXIC gAS rELEASE IN nyc PARKS, Subways?? Trusting the FDA to keep us safe from the terrorists (it's them , they're the terrorists)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ouMjnqVtm1ZS/
N.Y.C. prepares for possibility of a bio-attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEeCg-pmJbE
remember the Bio-Attack Readiness Tests with Non-tOXIC gAS rELEASE IN nyc PARKS, Subways?? Trusting the FDA to keep us safe from the terrorists (it's them , they're the terrorists)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ouMjnqVtm1ZS/
N.Y.C. prepares for possibility of a bio-attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEeCg-pmJbE
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