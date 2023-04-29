Matt Gaetz | Why does the truth and transparency on aid to Ukraine make Democrats so afraid?

WATCH: @HouseForeign Affairs Committee debates and approves my resolution of inquiry into military and financial aid to Ukraine. BIG win for accountability!
Why does the truth and transparency on aid to Ukraine make Democrats so afraid?
https://twitter.com/i/status/1652072393400020995
