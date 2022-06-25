Ukraine Press Trys to Report from Luch north of Posad-Pokrovsky - Behind Enemy Lines - 062522

Video: The Ukrainians fire artillery at the Russian positions, the counter-battery response is not long in coming





Ukrainian reports from the front line on the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions show better than any Arestovichi the actual territorial control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the contact line.





Here, for example, is a report from Luch north of Posad-Pokrovsky. Correspondents beyond the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not allowed, as it is extremely dangerous to be already in Luch - the Russian artillery is not asleep.





That's all you need to know about the next successes of the Ukrainian "counter-offensives in Kherson": the front line on the border of the regions does not change, and the offensives take place only in the media space.