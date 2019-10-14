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Confirmed: NSA Spying is as Bad as You Thought
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447 views • October 14, 2019
Recently declassified court documents confirmed some of our worst suspicions about NSA spying. The FBI is in on the unconstitutional warrantless surveillance - and in a big way.
Path to Liberty: October 14, 2019
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Path to Liberty: October 14, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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