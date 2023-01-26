⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry Report on the progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, January 26, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(26 January 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on concentration of manpower of 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️More than 20 Ukrainian troops, 1 armored combat vehicle, 1 pickup truck, and 1 D-20 howitzer were eliminated.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, units of the 25th Airborne and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of the AFU close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forest area, were hit by strikes of Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces.

◻️The enemy's losses during the day in this area amounted to up to 70 troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four US-made M-777 artillery systems.

💥In Donetsk direction, units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces took better ground and positions during the offensive. An artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two Grad MLRS systems, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, two D-20 and Giatsint-B howitzers, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radiation station have been neutralised.

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, units of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, continuing their offensive, inflicted fire on the enemy in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Pavlovka and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◻️Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks. Moreover, two fuel storage facilities for military equipment and three ammunition depots belonging to the AFU were destroyed near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonoye and Kantserovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥In Kherson direction, three D-20 howitzers, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and two US-made AN/TPQ-37 and AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were annihilated as part of counter-battery countermeasures.

Part II

💥Also, four ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit in the areas of Dudchany, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Chervonogrygovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region. Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' grouping of troops (forces) engaged 83 artillery units at firing positions, as well as manpower, and military hardware in 119 areas. One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system was destroyed near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).

✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Russian air defence facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic). Also, eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were obliterated in the areas of Kreminna, Zhytlovka, Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoprokopovka, and Dorozhnyanka of the Zaporozhye region. Seven Olkha, Uragan, and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket shells were intercepted near Kreminna (Lugansk People's Republic), Kuybyshevo, Valerianovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novouspenovka (Zaporozhye region) and Chaplynka (Kherson region). In addition, a US-made HARM anti-radar missile was shot down near the village of Kostogryzovo (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 379 airplanes and 204 helicopters, 2,956 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,634 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 990 combat vehicles equipped with multiple-launch rocket systems, 3,921 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,180 pieces of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation



