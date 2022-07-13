Situation update - Churches still perpetuate the Covid Lockdown

In this discussion we will be talking on the fact that despite Governor Ron Disantis overturning and lifting the mask, vaccine and social distance mandates; certain churches that provide meals to the homeless still impose these guidelines on the clients and volunteers and their staff.





Items of discussion

- Why the brainwashed faith in CDC even when it has been outlawed in Florida, never mind that supreme court has declared that these mandates are unconstitutional

- PCR Test are just diagnostic test (Only white cell count test and a microbiologist examining your blood under a microscope. My adventist church is wearing the mask again because someone tested positive.

- Churches / charities (Celebrate Outreach, Missio Dei and Antioch) are still imposing mask wearing mandates unto the consumers. And the people promoting the get your jab and wear a mask / social distance agenda are brainwashed, thus they count even be reached with the truth. The germaphobe that manages giving out the clothes will role her eyes at you when you mention Governor Ron DiSantis.