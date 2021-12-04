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TruNews - 4/12/21 P1 & P2*
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80 views • April 13, 2021
Apr 12, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
RUSSIAN CITIES PREP FOR POSSIBLE MASS BURIALS OF WAR DEAD
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall lays out the prospects for war between NATO and Russia as the conflict ramps over the Ukraine and Crimea.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/russian-cities-prep-for-possible-mass-burials-of-war-dead
PART 2
A BEASTLY IDEA: DARPA IMPLANTED MICROCHIP TO DETECT COVID-19 IN HUMANS
Today on TRUNEWS, the team explores the forced vaccinations taking place by armed law enforcement upon the most vulnerable of our population, the homeless and the mentally handicapped. Also, new revelations about microchips and COVID-19.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/a-beastly-idea-darpa-implanted-microchip-to-detect-covid-19-in-humans
*mirror
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
RUSSIAN CITIES PREP FOR POSSIBLE MASS BURIALS OF WAR DEAD
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall lays out the prospects for war between NATO and Russia as the conflict ramps over the Ukraine and Crimea.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/russian-cities-prep-for-possible-mass-burials-of-war-dead
PART 2
A BEASTLY IDEA: DARPA IMPLANTED MICROCHIP TO DETECT COVID-19 IN HUMANS
Today on TRUNEWS, the team explores the forced vaccinations taking place by armed law enforcement upon the most vulnerable of our population, the homeless and the mentally handicapped. Also, new revelations about microchips and COVID-19.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/12/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/a-beastly-idea-darpa-implanted-microchip-to-detect-covid-19-in-humans
*mirror
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