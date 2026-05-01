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She Survived Satanic Ritual Abuse… Then God Showed Her How to Heal - Karen Kottaridis | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Karen Kottaridis to hear her powerful testimony of surviving satanic ritual abuse, dissociative identity disorder, and deep childhood trauma. Karen shares how God walked her through a long journey of healing, deliverance, forgiveness, and freedom—and how her story now helps others understand soul fragmentation, spiritual warfare, and the hope found in Jesus. This conversation exposes a difficult reality many avoid discussing while offering courage, practical resources, and a reminder that no darkness is too great for God to heal.


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Karen Kottaridis

WEBSITE: www.joyatfirstlight.org


Karen Kottaridis is an author, speaker, and ministry leader who shares her testimony of surviving satanic ritual abuse, dissociative identity disorder, and deep childhood trauma. After walking through a long journey of healing and deliverance with the Lord, she now helps others better understand soul fragmentation, spiritual warfare, and the path to freedom in Christ. She is the author of Ministering to Soul Fragmentation: Dissociative Identity Disorder and Satanic Ritual Abuse, a practical resource for those trained in healing and deliverance ministry. Karen has served in leadership and teaching roles within ministry schools and currently supports Joy Faith Ministries International. Through her testimony, she offers hope to survivors and equips believers to bring darkness into the light with courage, wisdom, and compassion.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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