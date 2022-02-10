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JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S BROTHER SENDS HIM A MESSAGE & ASKS WORLD TO JOIN THE TRUCKERS W/ KYLE KEMPER
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122 views • February 10, 2022
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

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Kyle Kemper rejoins the program to share information about the Freedom Convoy and the current situation in Canada. He shares his thoughts about the movement, his brother, and the tyranny the country and world is under. His message is thoughtful and inspirational. I hope his brother is listening and finds the courage in his soul to listen to his brother who obviously loves him and his family. You can follow Kyle Kemper and his daily posts and videos on Twitter @KyleKemper and on Patreon.com under Kyle Kemper.

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MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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protestlovebrothermaskcanadatrudeauvaccine mandatestruckerspassportkyle kemperfreedom convoyfreedom convoy 2022
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