Complete Media Silence: FBI Raided Home & Killed ‘100% Disabled Unarmed Veteran’

BREAKING: FBI Killed ‘100% Disabled Veteran in his home, apparently he was unarmed,’ and there is total and complete Media Silence.
Gateway Pundit:
“It’s None of Your Business!” – FBI Refused to Tell Mother of Disabled Veteran Why They Stormed Her Home – Then Proceeded to Shoot and Kill her Disabled Veteran Son Theodore Deschler in Pre-Dawn Raid – No New Details Released
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/its-none-your-business-fbi-refused-tell-mother/
https://rumble.com/v3cmu4o-breaking-fbi-killed-100-disabled-veteran-complete-media-silence..html
