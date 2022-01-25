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America Was Listening on Wendy Bell Radio As I shared How Canada is Unravelling
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32 views • January 25, 2022
America was hearing some ugly reality today folks, I had about 20 minutes and a lot of chaos to cover but at the end of it just know one thing, we are not alone. They don’t get much truth down there about the disaster in the fantasy land formerly known as #Canada and they appreciate it straight up no sugar. The messages I’ve received are encouraging. She dropped a little teaser in as well for you all. We don’t expect this clips to live long so enjoy while you can!
Keep your heels planted and your #EndTheCharade grin on, we got this! #truckersforfreedom
Keep your heels planted and your #EndTheCharade grin on, we got this! #truckersforfreedom
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