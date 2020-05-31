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Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus
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18 views • May 31, 2020
Posted by CNBC on YT on 26 March, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShiwHR5OvtM&t=13s
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a global pandemic.
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Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShiwHR5OvtM&t=13s
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a global pandemic.
» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC
» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision
» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic
About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more.
Connect with CNBC News Online
Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/
Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC
Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC
Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC
Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC
#CNBC
Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus
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