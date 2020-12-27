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Compilation of voter fraud part 3: vote switching caught & impossible result!
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90 views • December 27, 2020
00:00 SGT Report - Vote switching caught on live feed
03:00 War Room: interview with Lt. Gen. MacInerney
04:36 Operation Freedom: interview with Lt. Gen. MacInerney
06:43 MIT PhD Analysis of Michigan votes
08:38 20k Trump votes switch to Biden, caught in live stream!
09:32 Sarah Westall shows estimation of "vote switching"
10:13 Steve Cortes: Statistical analysis: The Improbability Of Biden's tally
14:41 Academic Agency & Sargon, follow BBC guide to find election fraud
18:12 Lou Dobbs & Sidney Powell
Two cases of vote switching caught on live feed from election night, and statistical case against the reported numbers, as well as how they pulled it off.
03:00 War Room: interview with Lt. Gen. MacInerney
04:36 Operation Freedom: interview with Lt. Gen. MacInerney
06:43 MIT PhD Analysis of Michigan votes
08:38 20k Trump votes switch to Biden, caught in live stream!
09:32 Sarah Westall shows estimation of "vote switching"
10:13 Steve Cortes: Statistical analysis: The Improbability Of Biden's tally
14:41 Academic Agency & Sargon, follow BBC guide to find election fraud
18:12 Lou Dobbs & Sidney Powell
Two cases of vote switching caught on live feed from election night, and statistical case against the reported numbers, as well as how they pulled it off.
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