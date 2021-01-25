Star Trek New Voyages, Vignette 3, 1701 Pennsylvania Av

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Imagine Nixon was a big Star Trek fan? He had to resign after a scandal broke about members of his staff bugging meetings in the Watergate hotel in Washington, D.C., and recordings of the president's activities lacked 18 minutes that were never recovered. New Voyages has discovered what happened...
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.