"Not For This Generation, but For You If You Are in Age Group 13 to 30+ "

If you are ages 13 to 30+ and have an ear to hear, then this is for you. You are a chosen generation as the human race approaches the finishing line of this epoch. You are born into the age of the greatest deception since the beginning of time. The only way thru is by The Truth. Truth is not an idea, an ideal, a philosophy, and while all true science is of truths, The Truth, in Truth, is a Person. The Person of Truth is Jesus. He is searching for you if you are searching for Him. LISTEN to this video, decide for yourself if this is something for you!