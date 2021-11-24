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THIS IS WAR: Fourth Reich Australia begins covid ETHNIC CLEANSING
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35 views • November 24, 2021
THIS IS WAR: Fourth Reich Australia begins covid ETHNIC CLEANSING
Situation Update, Nov 23, 2021 - Australia begins covid ETHNIC CLEANSING military roundups of indigenous people
0:00 Intro
22:25 Something Interesting
27:10 Bitcoin News
44:55 Australia
Mike is loosing his credibility talking “positive” things about founded and directed by THEM criminal terrorist organization blm – skip tthis BS to 22 and to 44 min of this video
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NhtL39v6i3OV/
Situation Update, Nov 23, 2021 - Australia begins covid ETHNIC CLEANSING military roundups of indigenous people
0:00 Intro
22:25 Something Interesting
27:10 Bitcoin News
44:55 Australia
Mike is loosing his credibility talking “positive” things about founded and directed by THEM criminal terrorist organization blm – skip tthis BS to 22 and to 44 min of this video
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NhtL39v6i3OV/
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