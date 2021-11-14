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Matt Smith: Building Parallel Societies to Survive the Great Reset
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512 views • November 14, 2021
Entrepreneur Matt Smith, who works with legendary investor Doug Casey, discusses surviving the Great Reset. From his getaway location in South America, he talks expatriation; holding your ground; creating parallel societies, structures, economies; and wealth generation...for the months, if not, years of turmoil ahead.
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Websites
Substack https://substack.com/profile/172635-matthew-smith
Twitter https://twitter.com/mattpheus
Doug Casey's Take https://www.youtube.com/c/DougCaseysTake
Telegram https://t.me/dougcasey
International Man https://internationalman.com
About Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith writes about entrepreneurship, finance, philosophy, Leadership, Money, Farsightedness, and Definite Optimism. Lately, I've been producing a series of video interviews with Legendary Speculator, Economist, and my Mentor, Doug Casey.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Substack https://substack.com/profile/172635-matthew-smith
Twitter https://twitter.com/mattpheus
Doug Casey's Take https://www.youtube.com/c/DougCaseysTake
Telegram https://t.me/dougcasey
International Man https://internationalman.com
About Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith writes about entrepreneurship, finance, philosophy, Leadership, Money, Farsightedness, and Definite Optimism. Lately, I've been producing a series of video interviews with Legendary Speculator, Economist, and my Mentor, Doug Casey.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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