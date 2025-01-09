© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tottenham Hotspur's Bentancur collapsed unconscious after yet another off the ball incident. Strange jaw movements beforehand and loss of coordination caused many to speculate a stroke - 8th Jan 2025
Source @checkur6
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/