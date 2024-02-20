Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truckers Explain Why They’re BOYCOTTING New York and Standing With Donald Trump
channel image
GalacticStorm
2204 Subscribers
Shop now
158 views
Published Tuesday

Glenn Beck | Truckers Explain Why They’re BOYCOTTING New York and Standing With Donald Trump

New York has charged former president Donald Trump $355 million for allegedly inflating the value of his properties in order to defraud banks (despite ZERO banks losing any money). But truckers across the country have decided to protest the ruling by boycotting New York City and even New York state. Glenn spoke with some of the truckers and their message was clear: “Under no circumstances will I cross that bridge again.”


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn



Keywords
glenn beckcorrupt dojblaze tvbiden regimetrump indictmentsblaze mediatrucker boycott nyc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket