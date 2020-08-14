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Millie Weaver's ShadowGate
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1627 views • August 14, 2020
UPDATE: Everyone should also watch this video to better understand the truth about this film and the circumstances around and the people interviewed in it: https://www.brighteon.com/31bdd4f5-58fd-4ee3-bea6-c67d18a70b2a
The material presented in this documentary should concern people of all political affiliations given elected officials are not the shadow government. This is about real players who’s names never come up but should. Corrupt carrier politicians are definitely part of the beltway swamp, even aspects of the deep state, but they are not the shadow government. Two whistleblowers, who worked extensively within the Shadow Government as contractors have come forward with revelations that may be the biggest whistleblowing event to date.
www.millennialmillie.com
www.infowars.com
banned.video
The material presented in this documentary should concern people of all political affiliations given elected officials are not the shadow government. This is about real players who’s names never come up but should. Corrupt carrier politicians are definitely part of the beltway swamp, even aspects of the deep state, but they are not the shadow government. Two whistleblowers, who worked extensively within the Shadow Government as contractors have come forward with revelations that may be the biggest whistleblowing event to date.
www.millennialmillie.com
www.infowars.com
banned.video
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