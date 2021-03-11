EP 2363-9AM GET READY! Trump & Mike Lindell Are Working On Launching A BIG Social Media Platform

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THURSDAY - MARCH 11, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
My Pillow founder Mike Lindell said that he is launching his own social media website after his personal and MyPillow accounts were suspended by Twitter. “Every single influencer person on the planet can come there. You’re going to have a platform to speak out,” Lindell announced last week on Charlie Kirk’s podcast. “We’re launching this big platform so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again,” he added. Lindell said that with his unnamed social media website, “you will not need YouTube. You won’t need these places … it will be where everything can be told, because we’ve got to get our voices back. People will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17173
Special Guest: Dr. Lawrence Sellin (Ret.) served as a U.S. Army Reserve colonel with branch qualifications and assignments in Special Forces, Infantry, Chemical and Medical Services. He served in Afghanistan and Iraq and participated in a humanitarian mission to West Africa. Sellin holds a Ph.D. in human physiology from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Twitter @LawrenceSellin
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