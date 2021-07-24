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07/19/2021 Mr. Miles Guo spent a fortune for a luxurious villa in Connecticut State and provided it to Liar Lude free of charge as his residence. After Liar Lude and his family fled in the night, fellow fighters entered the villa. They found that everything was in disarray and their belongings were littered. Even worse, the mattresses used by them were left with disgusting stains. Liar Lude’s filthiness is so shocking.