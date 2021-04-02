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It's A Big F*cking Club & You Ain't In It, Big Pharmas Tentacles Run Wide & Deep
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50 views • April 02, 2021
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Sources used in video:
How will we know - https://citizenfreepress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/vaccine-covid-meme.jpg
Pfizer & GlaxoSmithKline - https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/gsk-completes-transaction-with-pfizer-to-form-new-world-leading-consumer-healthcare-joint-venture/
NIH funds wuhan - https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/shocking-us-gave-37-million-to-chinas-wuhan-lab-that-conducted-coronavirus-tests-on-bats/story/400831.html
NIH ends funding for wuhan - https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/04/29/847948272/why-the-u-s-government-stopped-funding-a-research-project-on-bats-and-coronaviru
Black Rock & GSK - https://fintel.io/so/us/gsk/blackrock
BlackRock & Soros - https://www.nytimes.com/2008/01/15/business/worldbusiness/15iht-soros.4.9237343.html
Soros adds BlackRock - https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/15/george-soros-fund-adds-popular-tech-names-and-blackrock-in-the-second.html
AXA - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Axa
Who owns Winterthur search - https://www.google.com/search?q=who+owns+winterthur&;biw=1872&bih=899&ei=hQxlYJe5OMO4ggfxmbzYBQ&oq=who+owns+winterthur&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyBwgAEEYQ-wEyAggAMgYIABAWEB46BAgAEEM6CAgAELEDEIMBOgsILhCxAxDHARCjAjoFCAAQsQM6DgguELEDEIMBEMcBEKMCOgIILjoECC4QQzoICC4QsQMQgwE6DgguEMcBEK8BEJECEJMCOgsILhDHARCjAhDJAzoFCAAQkgM6BQgAEIYDUOP9CFjkswlglbYJaAFwAngAgAGiBIgBmCOSAQwwLjE2LjIuMi4wLjGYAQCgAQGqAQdnd3Mtd2l6wAEB&sclient=gws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwjXj9qS3tvvAhVDnOAKHfEMD1sQ4dUDCA0&uact=5
Who built wuhan - https://www.mediapart.fr/en/journal/france/310520/strange-saga-how-france-helped-build-wuhans-top-security-virus-lab?_locale=en&;onglet=full
Allianz - https://taibbi.substack.com/p/pandemic-villains-allianz-global
Follow the money - http://robert-gorter.info/follow-the-money/
BlackRock rules the world - https://prospect.org/economy/blackrock-rules-world/
Bill Gates donates to WHO - https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2020-05-29/gates-foundation-donations-to-who-nearly-match-those-from-us-government
What timing Gates largest WHO donor - https://www.devex.com/news/big-concerns-over-gates-foundation-s-potential-to-become-largest-who-donor-97377
Bill Gates Exterminator - https://www.etcgroup.org/sites/www.etcgroup.org/files/files/gene_drives_navdanya.pdf
Bayer give people AIDs - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bayer-admits-it-paid-millions-in-hiv-infection-cases-just-not-in-english/
Bayer buys Monsanto - https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/06/04/616772911/monsanto-no-more-agri-chemical-giants-name-dropped-in-bayer-acquisitionBayer buys Monsanto - https://www.scientificamerican.com/section/reuters/bayer-to-buy-monsanto-creating-a-massive-seeds-and-pesticides-company/
Dark history of Bayer - https://www.i-lawsuit.com/the-dark-history-of-bayer-drugs/
More about Bayer - https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/bayer/
Largest settlements from pharma - https://www.enjuris.com/blog/resources/largest-pharmaceutical-settlements-lawsuits/
Moderna's first ever approval - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/moderna-nears-its-first-ever-fda-authorization-for-its-covid-19-vaccine-11608134670
Moderna operating system - https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1377120887351037958
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
How will we know - https://citizenfreepress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/vaccine-covid-meme.jpg
Pfizer & GlaxoSmithKline - https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/gsk-completes-transaction-with-pfizer-to-form-new-world-leading-consumer-healthcare-joint-venture/
NIH funds wuhan - https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/shocking-us-gave-37-million-to-chinas-wuhan-lab-that-conducted-coronavirus-tests-on-bats/story/400831.html
NIH ends funding for wuhan - https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/04/29/847948272/why-the-u-s-government-stopped-funding-a-research-project-on-bats-and-coronaviru
Black Rock & GSK - https://fintel.io/so/us/gsk/blackrock
BlackRock & Soros - https://www.nytimes.com/2008/01/15/business/worldbusiness/15iht-soros.4.9237343.html
Soros adds BlackRock - https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/15/george-soros-fund-adds-popular-tech-names-and-blackrock-in-the-second.html
AXA - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Axa
Who owns Winterthur search - https://www.google.com/search?q=who+owns+winterthur&;biw=1872&bih=899&ei=hQxlYJe5OMO4ggfxmbzYBQ&oq=who+owns+winterthur&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyBwgAEEYQ-wEyAggAMgYIABAWEB46BAgAEEM6CAgAELEDEIMBOgsILhCxAxDHARCjAjoFCAAQsQM6DgguELEDEIMBEMcBEKMCOgIILjoECC4QQzoICC4QsQMQgwE6DgguEMcBEK8BEJECEJMCOgsILhDHARCjAhDJAzoFCAAQkgM6BQgAEIYDUOP9CFjkswlglbYJaAFwAngAgAGiBIgBmCOSAQwwLjE2LjIuMi4wLjGYAQCgAQGqAQdnd3Mtd2l6wAEB&sclient=gws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwjXj9qS3tvvAhVDnOAKHfEMD1sQ4dUDCA0&uact=5
Who built wuhan - https://www.mediapart.fr/en/journal/france/310520/strange-saga-how-france-helped-build-wuhans-top-security-virus-lab?_locale=en&;onglet=full
Allianz - https://taibbi.substack.com/p/pandemic-villains-allianz-global
Follow the money - http://robert-gorter.info/follow-the-money/
BlackRock rules the world - https://prospect.org/economy/blackrock-rules-world/
Bill Gates donates to WHO - https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2020-05-29/gates-foundation-donations-to-who-nearly-match-those-from-us-government
What timing Gates largest WHO donor - https://www.devex.com/news/big-concerns-over-gates-foundation-s-potential-to-become-largest-who-donor-97377
Bill Gates Exterminator - https://www.etcgroup.org/sites/www.etcgroup.org/files/files/gene_drives_navdanya.pdf
Bayer give people AIDs - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bayer-admits-it-paid-millions-in-hiv-infection-cases-just-not-in-english/
Bayer buys Monsanto - https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/06/04/616772911/monsanto-no-more-agri-chemical-giants-name-dropped-in-bayer-acquisitionBayer buys Monsanto - https://www.scientificamerican.com/section/reuters/bayer-to-buy-monsanto-creating-a-massive-seeds-and-pesticides-company/
Dark history of Bayer - https://www.i-lawsuit.com/the-dark-history-of-bayer-drugs/
More about Bayer - https://www.drugwatch.com/manufacturers/bayer/
Largest settlements from pharma - https://www.enjuris.com/blog/resources/largest-pharmaceutical-settlements-lawsuits/
Moderna's first ever approval - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/moderna-nears-its-first-ever-fda-authorization-for-its-covid-19-vaccine-11608134670
Moderna operating system - https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1377120887351037958
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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