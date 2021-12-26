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ZOG-NOG CANDACE OWENS DOES DAMAGE CONTROL FOR TRUMP AFTER HIS TERRIBLE "THE VACCINE IS SAFE" COMMENT
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312 views • December 26, 2021
Zionist Puppet and Fake Conservative Candace Owens Trys to Do Some Damage Control for Donald Trump After His Horrendous Vaccine Comments, They Obviously Saw That People Expressed Disgust and So Needed to Quickly Subvert the Situation and Take the Heat Off Trumpenstein. credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZizEqZFYY7lW/?list=subscriptions
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
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BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
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GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ---->
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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