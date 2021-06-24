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Pilots and Vaccine Deaths! Florida's Forced Vaccine Law! Dr. Mccullough says no Vax. Bolsheviks!
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280 views • June 24, 2021
Pilot deaths from Vaccines in the UK. Florida forced vaccine Law?
1. Dr Peter McCullough MD: https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
2. Pilots and Vax deaths: https://rumble.com/viuu1l-breaking-leaked-airline-documents-reveal-horrific-details-about-vaccinated-.html
3. Local CBS Reporter Fired After Sharing Network’s Pro-Vaccine Rhetoric Via Project Veritas https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/local-cbs-reporter-fired-after-sharing-networks-pro-vaccine-rhetoric-via-project-veritas_3870431.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
4.
4. Ice age farmer: Global Famine? https://youtu.be/QlUXTP4pGcA
5. Face masks and pathogens: https://m.theepochtimes.com/university-of-florida-lab-finds-dangerous-pathogens-on-childrens-face-masks_3865300.html
6. Mercola on Delta variant: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/23/covid-delta-variant-lockdowns.aspx
7. Tesla’s key to the universe! 3, 6,9.https://youtu.be/54q2OfUjpdQ
8. Sepehr: Tesla and people of other worlds: https://youtu.be/8qqR5dJOpRo
9. Bolsheviks: https://www.brighteon.com/1ec821b8-1357-4e83-b654-588f3a8b6bc9
10. Wuhan Military games as super spreader event? https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/23/congress-wuhan-military-games-2019-covid/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
1. Dr Peter McCullough MD: https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
2. Pilots and Vax deaths: https://rumble.com/viuu1l-breaking-leaked-airline-documents-reveal-horrific-details-about-vaccinated-.html
3. Local CBS Reporter Fired After Sharing Network’s Pro-Vaccine Rhetoric Via Project Veritas https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/local-cbs-reporter-fired-after-sharing-networks-pro-vaccine-rhetoric-via-project-veritas_3870431.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
4.
4. Ice age farmer: Global Famine? https://youtu.be/QlUXTP4pGcA
5. Face masks and pathogens: https://m.theepochtimes.com/university-of-florida-lab-finds-dangerous-pathogens-on-childrens-face-masks_3865300.html
6. Mercola on Delta variant: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/23/covid-delta-variant-lockdowns.aspx
7. Tesla’s key to the universe! 3, 6,9.https://youtu.be/54q2OfUjpdQ
8. Sepehr: Tesla and people of other worlds: https://youtu.be/8qqR5dJOpRo
9. Bolsheviks: https://www.brighteon.com/1ec821b8-1357-4e83-b654-588f3a8b6bc9
10. Wuhan Military games as super spreader event? https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/23/congress-wuhan-military-games-2019-covid/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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