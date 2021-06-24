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Pilots and Vaccine Deaths! Florida's Forced Vaccine Law! Dr. Mccullough says no Vax. Bolsheviks!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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280 views • June 24, 2021
Pilot deaths from Vaccines in the UK. Florida forced vaccine Law?

1. Dr Peter McCullough MD: https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html

2. Pilots and Vax deaths: https://rumble.com/viuu1l-breaking-leaked-airline-documents-reveal-horrific-details-about-vaccinated-.html

3. Local CBS Reporter Fired After Sharing Network’s Pro-Vaccine Rhetoric Via Project Veritas https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/local-cbs-reporter-fired-after-sharing-networks-pro-vaccine-rhetoric-via-project-veritas_3870431.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
4.

4. Ice age farmer: Global Famine? https://youtu.be/QlUXTP4pGcA

5. Face masks and pathogens: https://m.theepochtimes.com/university-of-florida-lab-finds-dangerous-pathogens-on-childrens-face-masks_3865300.html

6. Mercola on Delta variant: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/23/covid-delta-variant-lockdowns.aspx

7. Tesla’s key to the universe! 3, 6,9.https://youtu.be/54q2OfUjpdQ

8. Sepehr: Tesla and people of other worlds: https://youtu.be/8qqR5dJOpRo

9. Bolsheviks: https://www.brighteon.com/1ec821b8-1357-4e83-b654-588f3a8b6bc9

10. Wuhan Military games as super spreader event? https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/23/congress-wuhan-military-games-2019-covid/

You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018

Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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