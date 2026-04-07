Chinese Battery Advancements and Fuel Logistics, an interview with John Ferguson

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China’s dominance in battery tech and materials is reshaping global power. From rare earth control to advanced energy systems, they’re setting the pace. Meanwhile, fuel logistics still matter—because even the smartest drone is grounded without power. The race isn’t just tech—it’s supply, scale, and strategy.
#BatteryTech #GlobalCompetition #DroneIndustry #Energy #SupplyChain
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