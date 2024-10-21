Israel & The Third Temple

Many believe that the things happening in Israel and the middle east are a sign of bible prophecy fulfilling before our eyes. The State of Israel is planning to build a Third Temple in Jerusalem, the Abrahamic Accords are being set in motion, the Abrahamic Family House has opened and the rabbis are saying the messiah is here. Are all of these truly bible prophecies being fulfilled, or are these things part of the greatest deception of all time?





00:00 - Introduction & Review

08:09 - Physical Types of Spiritual Truths

26:15 - The Israel of God

38:27 - Old Testament Types Fulfilled

58:31 - Futurism & The 3rd Temple

1:04:17 - The Zionist Agenda

1:27:03 - Final Thoughts

