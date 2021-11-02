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Gov DeSantis Calls Migrant Payments "A Slap In The Face" To Hardworking Americans
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71 views • November 02, 2021
Gov Ron DeSantis Calls $450K Payments To Illegal Immigrants “A Slap In The Face” To Americans, Claims Florida Will Fight Back

“I mean, you think about it, Americans are getting more in their gas bills, they’re getting more in their grocery bills. You’ve had all kinds of really bad policies throughout our country that has limited freedom, and you’re going to turn around for that and you’re going to do $475,000 for an individual that came illegally to this country.”

“I’ve seen a lot in my day. I’ve seen a lot that’s happened over the last nine or ten months that I didn’t think I’d ever see. But this takes the cake. If that is done, that is going to be a slap in the face to every hardworking American who works hard and plays by the rules, and it will especially be a slap in the face to people that have immigrated legally to this country that should not be allowed to stand. It’s wrong. And whatever we can do in Florida to fight back against it, we will do.”

DeSantis says Florida will be fighting back against these payments..

DeSantis took aim at the reports of payments of $450K to the families of illegal immigrants from the Biden Administration, “I’m very, very concerned about reports. I think it was in the Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration is going to pay with tax dollars, hundreds of millions of dollars to people who came to our country illegally across the southern border as quote damages.”
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ron desantisillegal immigrantillegal
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