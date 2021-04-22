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These fast fashion brands are greenwashing | H&M and Primark vs. Fashion Revolution Week
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33 views • April 22, 2021
Posted 22April2021 Justine Leconte officiel: These fashion brands are definitely greenwashing: H&M, Primark, and many more (fast) fashion brands.
What is greenwashing? Which brands are guilty of it? How to recognize greenwashing? How to help prevent it? This video is my contribution to Fashion Revolution Week 2021. Worker Safety, Bangladesh clothing manufacturers,
Fashion Revolution:
- Get involved: https://www.fashionrevolution.org/#get-involved
- Resources to learn more: https://www.fashionrevolution.org/resources/free-downloads/
What is greenwashing? Which brands are guilty of it? How to recognize greenwashing? How to help prevent it? This video is my contribution to Fashion Revolution Week 2021. Worker Safety, Bangladesh clothing manufacturers,
Fashion Revolution:
- Get involved: https://www.fashionrevolution.org/#get-involved
- Resources to learn more: https://www.fashionrevolution.org/resources/free-downloads/
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