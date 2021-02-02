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Big Tech is 100% Manipulating YOU + Destroying our Democracy. Russian Election Interference Pales!!
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185 views • February 02, 2021
Big US tech firms + media have a firm political bias, and are clearly trying to manipulate US elections for their sense of power and what is "right." It's a huge ego trip, that would make Vladamir Putin shy, and Russian propaganda can take a back seat.
Here is how Google, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Twitch, and Apple are altering our view of the world and who will win the #2020election
#tech #censorship #elections
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Here is how Google, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Twitch, and Apple are altering our view of the world and who will win the #2020election
#tech #censorship #elections
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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