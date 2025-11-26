BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Multiple unidentified drones have struck the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, the second attack on the site in less than a week
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 1 day ago

 💥NEW and Adding : NOW Israel warplanes conducted a series of airstrikes on the Al-Tuffah and Al-Shuja'iyya neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Israel will NEVER let a good distraction like the shooting in DC go to waste.....

Video Description: NEW Multiple unidentified drones have struck the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, the second attack on the site in less than a week.

• Local sources report casualties and say at least three drones hit the facility.

• All operations are now suspended, confirmed by the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy.

• Khor Mor is one of the most important energy sites in northern Iraq. It is 70% owned by UAE companies Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, in partnership with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The motivation and the actor behind the strike are still unclear, but repeated attacks on a strategic UAE-KRG energy asset will have major implications for the region’s gas supplies, foreign investment in northern Iraq, and the already fragile security situation in Sulaymaniyah.

More details as they develop.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy