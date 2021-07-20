© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cigarra, Cicada, Up Close and Loud, Muy cerca y en voz alta
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • July 20, 2021
Cigarra, Cicada, Up Close and Loud, Muy cerca y en voz alta
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWoCCgrl35aU/
src="https://www.bitchute.com/embed/uWoCCgrl35aU/">
With Also something about a fascinating creature in the jungle that was in my room. a large homopterous insect with long transparent wings, occurring chiefly in warm countries. The male cicada makes a loud shrill droning noise by vibrating two membranes on its abdomen. The periodic cicadas spend most of their lives as underground nymphs, emerging only after 13 or 17 years, which may reduce losses by starving their predators and eventually emerging in huge numbers that overwhelm and satiate any remaining predators. The annual cicadas are species that emerge every year. Though these cicada have life cycles that can vary from one to nine or more years as underground larvae, their emergence above ground as adults is not synchronized so some appear every year.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cicada
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWoCCgrl35aU/
src="https://www.bitchute.com/embed/uWoCCgrl35aU/">
With Also something about a fascinating creature in the jungle that was in my room. a large homopterous insect with long transparent wings, occurring chiefly in warm countries. The male cicada makes a loud shrill droning noise by vibrating two membranes on its abdomen. The periodic cicadas spend most of their lives as underground nymphs, emerging only after 13 or 17 years, which may reduce losses by starving their predators and eventually emerging in huge numbers that overwhelm and satiate any remaining predators. The annual cicadas are species that emerge every year. Though these cicada have life cycles that can vary from one to nine or more years as underground larvae, their emergence above ground as adults is not synchronized so some appear every year.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cicada
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.