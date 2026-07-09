God's beautiful praise

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These are beautiful praises that bring comfort to the heart and lead to every spiritual richness.
And said unto him, Hearest thou what these say? And Jesus saith unto them, Yea; have ye never read, Out of the mouth of babes and sucklings thou hast perfected praise?(Matthew 21 : 16)
https://allowed-weasel-1.10web.me/videos/the-mystery-of-god-the-realith-of-all-gods-on-earth-and-judgment/