GOP Lawmaker Confronts Apple CEO Tim Cook in Meeting on China Ties

https://gnews.org/articles/563453
Summary：12/02/2022 U.S. Congressman Darrel Issa confronted Tim Cook on Apple's cooperation with the CCP China, among other issues, and expressed his views on the security threat posed by TikTok
