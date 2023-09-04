Andrew Basiago: Did Barry Soetoro Teleport to Mars?

Before we start today, I want to read to you a portion of an article in Wired magazine from Jan 3, 2012:





White House Denies CIA Teleported Obama to Mars - Forget Kenya. Never mind the secret madrassas. The sinister, shocking truth about Barack Obama's past lies not in east Africa, but in outer space. As a young man in the early 1980s, Obama was part of a secret CIA project to explore Mars. That's the assertion, at least, of a self-proclaimed time-traveling, universe-exploring government agent. Andrew D. Basiago insist that he once served as a "chrononaut" at Darpa's behest, traversing the boundaries of time and space. He swears that a youthful Barack Obama was also a chrononaut.





According to Basiago, Obama isn't just lying about his identity. He's lying about his military service record, too. While his political opponents in 2008 attacked him for never serving, in truth, he was concealing his participation in a hidden CIA intergalactic program hosted at a California community college in 1980.





Officially, the White House says Obama never went to Mars. "Only if you count watching Marvin the Martian," Tommy Vietor, the spokesman for the National Security Council. But that's exactly what a secret chrononaut wants you to believe.





Just days after this article was published, Rick Wiles had the opportunity to have a one on one conversation with Mr. Basiago, where they seek to answer the question: did Barry Soetoro teleport to Mars?





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/4/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf